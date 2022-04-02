Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,890 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $185.55 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

