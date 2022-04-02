Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 36,418 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE:STWD opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.49%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

