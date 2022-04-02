BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BRP were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 130,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

