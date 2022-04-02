BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:BTBD opened at $2.57 on Friday. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and one Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen franchise restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and beverages.

