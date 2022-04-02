BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given a GBX 240 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of BT.A stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 183.80 ($2.41). 17,368,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,364,260. The stock has a market cap of £18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 134.85 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 206.70 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.23.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

