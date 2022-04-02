BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

