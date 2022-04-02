Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.12.
About Cadeler A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.