Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADLF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S (Get Rating)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.