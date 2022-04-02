Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Calix were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $14,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Calix by 179.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $41.82. 1,011,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,345. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.