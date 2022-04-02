Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Braze stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

