Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. 1,552,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,729. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.