Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 767,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,092 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

