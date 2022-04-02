Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.37. 4,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

