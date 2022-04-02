Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.
Shares of Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. Cancom has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $66.12.
Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)
