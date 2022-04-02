Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

Shares of Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. Cancom has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Company Profile (Get Rating)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.