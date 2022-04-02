Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CCOEY opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Capcom (Get Rating)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.