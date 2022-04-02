Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 16,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.