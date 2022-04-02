Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

