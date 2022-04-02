Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Purchases $17,857.50 in Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) Director Ramona Lynn Rogers-Windsor acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $17,857.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

