Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £27,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile (LON:CIFU)
