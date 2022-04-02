Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4,762.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.11.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

