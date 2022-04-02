CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,590. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.