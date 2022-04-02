Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.19. The company had a trading volume of 621,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $167.17 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

