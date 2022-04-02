Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,036,187 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 1,422 ($18.63) in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,614 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

