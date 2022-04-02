CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PRTS stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $355.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.61.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CarParts.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

