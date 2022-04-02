Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives $67.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carriage Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

