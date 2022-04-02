Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,765 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

