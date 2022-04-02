Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.55.

CVNA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.46. 2,588,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,079. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

