Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

