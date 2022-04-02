Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.
Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $198.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
