CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Down 1.5%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.22.

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

