CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

