CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDK. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CDK Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CDK Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

