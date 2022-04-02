Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLLS opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

