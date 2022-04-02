Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $32.20 million. Cellectis posted sales of $27.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $77.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $144.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.60 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CLLS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,722. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cellectis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cellectis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,390,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

