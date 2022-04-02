Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.85.

Shares of CGAU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,404,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 384,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

