Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

