Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.