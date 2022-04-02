CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CGI by 370.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. 244,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

