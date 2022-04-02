Chardan Capital Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $37.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 483.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

