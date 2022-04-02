Chardan Capital Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $37.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 483.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
