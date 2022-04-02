Chardan Capital Trims Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Target Price to $16.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Immunome stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -1.26.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 77.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

