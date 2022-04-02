Charter Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 15,554,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,160,982. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.