Charter Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,270 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $66,937,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.49. 5,641,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

