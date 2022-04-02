Charter Trust Co. Purchases 255 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

