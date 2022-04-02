Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,640 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

