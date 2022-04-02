Charter Trust Co. Sells 337 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

