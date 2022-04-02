Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

