Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) to post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.23. 924,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,674. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

