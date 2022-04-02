Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $298.20

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.20 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.32). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.24), with a volume of 322,914 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.65) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 360 ($4.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £915.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £60,120 ($78,752.95).

About Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

