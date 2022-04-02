Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.61). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $11.49. 2,972,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
