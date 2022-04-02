Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). Chinook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chinook Therapeutics.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $919.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.97. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $135,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

