Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
CMPR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.