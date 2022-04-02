Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

CMPR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

