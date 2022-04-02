CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CIR opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.33. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $39.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

